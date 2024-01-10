Dru Sjodin's loved ones remember searching for missing North Dakota student

"As the minutes ticked on, that feeling in my gut just got bigger and bigger," Britni Schmalz recalled in a '20/20' interview about the search for her missing friend Dru Sjodin.

January 10, 2024

