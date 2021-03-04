Erik and Lyle Menendez testify about sex abuse in graphic detail: Part 8

In emotional testimonies, both brothers spoke about how their father Jose Menendez raped and abused them. Lyle Menendez confessed to sex abuse that he’d committed himself.
8:52 | 04/03/21

