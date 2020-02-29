Nicholas McGuffin said now that he’s out of prison after an overturned conviction, he wants to refurbish the pond originally built as a memorial to Leah Freeman a year after her death.

Nicholas McGuffin describes his search for Leah Freeman the night she disappeared

On June 28, 2000, after searching for her, McGuffin said he “saw a glare" on his girlfriend's bedroom window and "thought it was her TV,” so he "thought she was home" and then "went home after that.”