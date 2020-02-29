New evidence in Leah Freeman case leads to high school boyfriend’s arrest: Part 5

Nick McGuffin said he asked Kristen Steinhoff to help look for Freeman the night she vanished. Nearly 10 years later, the story she had told police increased their suspicion of McGuffin.
6:57 | 02/29/20

