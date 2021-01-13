Transcript for Family of detective dedicated to finding JonBenet Ramsey’s killer continues his work

This that was my father he was just known as. You know detective that solved cases. When he got to lay murder scene and he spent time dictating everything he saw. Where the sun was in the sky what the weather conditions were like Webb the neighboring houses looked like. I grandfather was a detective and one of the biggest unsolved murders in our generation. Prior to this case loose may have investigated over 200 homicide cases that led to arrests and convictions. Blue dedicated a big part of his life to finding jonbenet's murder. When he started his investigation he felt like every video posted that is probably one of the two parents. Just seemed so the parents were probably involved. I thought this would be a fairly education I thought it would be a slam dunk. And I remember talking my daughter and a Jonas Brothers and assuming did get a house just as Santa Claus coming down here at Gemini. It was within a couple of days after my dad started on the investigation when he had a chance street view. Pictures he's the evidence I'm that he was already saying I think that they need to look the other way you authority noting in his journal. That he felt that they needed to look at an intruder Luke came up with the intruder theory you can't think about that theory went out. Associating it with Lou Smith.

