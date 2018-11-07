Transcript for 'I felt nervous and worried': 12 boys, coach trapped inside Thai cave: Part 1

legend, the lush, beautiful do Nang non Moun in Chiang rai province is bited by the F a mythicrincess. In fact, locals say if you look closely you can actually see the figure of sleeping princes and many of petious here fervently believe it's the spirit of the pin that helped determihe fate of the twisting caves of her mountain. The idea is that if she's happy, she will smile favorably help get a good outcome. Reporter: Here on the outskirts of tabled mountaunder the watchfye of this majestic buddhist ue, sits the soccer team home district of Mae sai. It's the very northernmost district in Thailand, located snug against the border with Myanmar. Mae sai is a small, but bust community of over 21,000 souwith guilded templeand busy markets. There's really a lot of farmland around thernd course, commerce between Myanmar, and Thailand passes through it. Reporter: I visited a local Mae sai school attended by one of the soccer kids. American Carl Henderson teaches English here. They seike really well mannered, well behaved kids. They are. They're some of the behaved kids. But they can P like all dren play. And juste children all O the world, kids in Mae sai have a passion for soccer. Reportene of theocal youth teams that P O this slightly ragge soccer field is dubbed the oo for wild boars. Tham is composedds from schools around the district ranging in age from 11 to 16. In the wild, the wild boa are rocious anfierce. Is your team fierce? Translato have been trying to coach them to be brave and be strong juste the nam of the te Were the wild boars any good? Nslator: Ty didn't expect to win or se, they just endoing what they love. Reporter: And indeed, the wild boars havreputation as a cheerful, fun-loving group ths forward dom, tea of the group quiet left-winger adult, knr his englspeaking skill, an goalkeep irrepressible Bew. Smart student, popular ent, he's funny, likes to joke around. Reporter: Day osaturday, June 23rd. This video W taken T fateful mng of the wild bopracticing out on the field postn Facebook by their 25-year old assistant coach known as "Coach ake." Th bed to prac on this field a couple of times a . They left from here to go on that ill fated ipat cave, B not before first stocking up at this store. Now this is actual V T that D of the 12 boys and coach ake making the roughly 45 minute rek up this ro towards their destination, the Tham luaung complex nestled within that mystical mountain his cave is enormous. It's not simply the mouth of it full O STA lack stalactites and stalagmite it's fivs long with a stream rolling right through it pushing right deep into the huge tain range. Mbers of the wild boars who didn't make the trip told "20/20" that team excurs into caves were nothing unl. Ibeen inside four times. Oh wow, you've been to the cave ftimes. And how looes it take to go all the way inside and all the way out, typly? It takes about five or six hours, depending on how far we walk inside. Was it scat all when Yo went into the caves? Were you ever afraid inside? I know I would be. No. Translator: Because when we visit the cave, we all go together and bring plenty of flashlights and food. Reporter: And the boysay that the young assistant coach a former buddhist monk, a reassuring presence during those excursions deep into the ca He's a son. He does things for otherfore himsel Rter: But other adults say they were unaware of those team expeditions to the cave. Ythat coach was taking the players inscause appantly they did this pretty frequently. Nsr: NER knew they did this kind of act practice. Reporter: At about 1:00 P.M., the team arrivesthe entrance of the cave, chaining their bikes to a raid ING behind their backpacks and soccer cleats before going inside later THA de Bo were supposed to gather at the of teamma peerapat celeate his 16th birthday, a cake is waiting for the casion. Buteam never arrives. It turns out they are in the wrong place at the wrong time. It is the nning of T rainy season, and sure enough, while they're in the cave, outside, it beginso rain, and rain hard. As the hours pass wit word from the boys, anxiety deepens. Translator: At the time, I felt nervoundrise the parents reach Reporter: Anxiety turns to alarm when tch finally ns of the team's trip to the cave. He rushes hee, arrivin at about 7:00p. B the only tr left behind, those bikes, bags and S leftthe fro Ence I was stunned and shocked because I know that cave, and ifthe water arts rising, enance is going to get completely blocked off. Reporter: The only way in out of the cave is now blocked byast-rising water. The soccer team is trapped.

