Followers followed strict routines inside Heaven's Gate mansion: 20/20 Preview

Cult members were required to follow an extremely structured schedule while living under Marshall Herff Applewhite’s direction, like attending hours-long lectures and being told when to shower.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live