Friends and colleagues share lessons learned from Barbara Walters

Walters, who died December 30, 2022, was remembered as someone who "transformed the lives” of so many. ‘Our Barbara – A Special Edition of 20/20’ - airs Sunday, Jan. 1st at 8/7c on ABC.

December 31, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live