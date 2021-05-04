Transcript for ‘Gainesville’ | The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

What's the worst that could happen. Okay you use. There was terror and years and Jared. Eight last night panic and fears throughout the entire community. I distinctly remember parades. Not embody. This was the worst. In any phone calls you. Shadows of the seemingly perfect college town this was the ultimate nightmare for parents were sending kids off to college. In the space of three days we have five students to head the serial killer is on the lose their number 100 law enforcement officers working in search of the serial killers is something that the officer noticed right away it was strange had a monster lines. We had to catch us waved thousands. Even king that comes close to watch this man did. Almost since the prisoners either. The police were about to get another chance it would not net and past few hours tell this one damn leads his team. I'm gonna go crazy girls are beautiful everybody just became scared. You know even thought there seems like that don't happen here. Or one piece of evidence this audio cassette that changed everything. I ride the killer singing haunting. Revealing his story. It's eerie because you know what he's. Decades after people touched this college student he really still touches me buttons. After thirty years new emotional and us from those who were there I'm very much debate the media talking. The true crime story. Soon there was a comparable gas. Not to believe this did something no one saw this man is just pure evil. The new twin twin true crime events this Friday night at 9 central hill on NBC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.