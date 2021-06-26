Transcript for Ghislaine Maxwell grows up privileged before meeting Jeffrey Epstein: Part 1

My name is dafydd Jones. I'm a social photographer, photographing parties all over the world. And that's how I came to photograph Ghislaine Maxwell. I remember seeing her and thinking to myself, like, who is that glamorous woman? It's almost like there's two different ghislaines. According to the victims, the real Ghislaine is this manipulative woman who has no feelings. This is the first picture I took of her at oxford. I didn't know who she was, and someone identified -- wrote her name on the back of the contact sheet. So she would have starting at oxford university around then. If I was asked to describe her then, I would say innocent, beautiful, privileged. In oxford, she wasn't part of the cool crowd. They were the sort of rich crowd. I don't really see her as a rule breaker necessarily. Like, I see her as somebody who's very much trying to fit the mold of, like, the life she thought she was going to have when she was a child. In family photos that they've never shared before, you can see a pretty idyllic life, including an expensive education and all because of a difficult, brilliant billionaire, her dad Robert Maxwell. Well, Robert Maxwell was one of the most important and powerful people in British public life in the '70s and '80s. He was a media tycoon, he owned a publishing house, he owned tabloids, various different companies. We've got to get the "Mirror" newspapers on top. All the way. He made national news almost every day because of his extravagances and his pronouncements. Incredibly powerful and charismatic. Hugely egotistical. He would eat caviar. Next question. One more. No, you cannot. And people were physically afraid of him. Being with him and around him was always quite tense because he was demanding and difficult. And so, one tended to be not too close if one could avoid it. The governing theory is that her father was a despotic man who was very, like, mercurial and moody, and her entire life was just about trying to get his acceptance. Robert Maxwell was born into a hasidic family in czechoslovakia. His name was Jan ludvak Hoch and he fought in battles across Europe. He was one of nine children himself. They were so poor that they had to share shoes. They all slept in the same rooms. And a good portion of his family was murdered in the holocaust. By the time he was 23, he'd changed his name four times. He fixed on Robert Maxwell because it sounded faintly Scottish, which he quite liked. Five minutes to midnight before the offer went out -- You know how Americans love that British accent? He had a really nice, upper crust establish act -- British accent, which is funny because he's from czechoslovakia. He picks up, from a very, very well-educated bitish army officer during the war, the accent he ends up with. And so he sounds incredibly posh. Robert Maxwell lived in a 50-room mansion, Headington hall. A bbc documentary called "Robert Maxwell, downfall" showed what it was like inside the mansion. All kinds of rich and powerful and famous people were in the house. And little Ghislaine was right there for parties. They had a private jet and helicopters. And they're kind of royalty without the letters in front of their name. Ghislaine was the baby sister, the 9th child, born on Christmas day in 1961. And pretty much the same week that Ghislaine was born, the oldest son, Michael, was very badly injured in a car crash. And indeed was in a coma for the next seven years. The whole family were completely shattered because he was in many way -- and he was the leader of the tribe and he was the apple of my parents' eyes and so on. And Ghislaine was to an extent, really ignored. So much so that age of about 4, she walks and her mother's room one day and stamps her foot and says, you know, "Mummy, I exist." Ghislaine's mother wrote in her book that Ghislaine actually suffered from anorexia when she was just 3 or 4 years old. That is pretty shocking. Ghislaine's my youngest sister. Her nickname is sprat, s-p-r-a-t, sprat. It's the smallest little fish in the ocean. It was a name given to her by our father. And so I always start my letters, "Darling sprat." We're a very, very close family. We had a very strong father. If you've got an alpha male father in your life, you tend, as children, to cling together. Betty Maxwell, in her book, says that he would shout and threaten and rant to the children until they were reduced to pulp. That's a quote. Ghilaine was 7. Ghislaine has spoken about her early life and she said it was lots of stick and very little praise, but she said it was also inspiring. She was ostensibly her father's favorite daughter. He treated her like he did all his children. One moment, they were in favor, one minute, they were not. I think she was a little spoiled. I think I could see that. Maybe it was my parents feeling guilty that they had ignored her, really, for the first few years of her life. She didn't have any reason to worry while her father was alive. He even set her up with a job with one of the football teams that he had owned. And he installed her in the management. So at the age of 22, she is now suddenly among the executives at a football club. Ghislaine did various work for her father's mirror group newspapers. Her father had started these sweepstakes. I'm waiting to make one of you a millionaire. And Maxwell enlisted Ghislaine to help promote the sweepstakes. There's a photograph of her standing in a messy office with all the entries strewn about the floor. The maxwells were mixing with people right at the top of British society, and members of the royal family were part of this circle. Prince Andrew has spoken about his friendship with Ghislaine, and he met her when she was at oxford university. She had very good connections because she was very well-educated. And she was the son of her father. Sorry, the daughter of her father. I'm not even sure if I realized what a socialite was then, but I suppose she was becoming a socialite. Maxwell, you know, for a very rich man, had virtually no interest in possessions. One of the few possessions that he really cared about was his yacht, which he called the lady Ghislaine. What the other children thought when he named his yacht after his youngest daughter, I don't know. It was the "Lady Ghislaine" that featured in the darkest hours of the Maxwell family's lives. What happened on that yacht would lead to an incredible worldwide scandal. What do you say about reports that some of the -- A scandal that would devastate her family. And it would come to really turn Ghislaine's life upside down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.