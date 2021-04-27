Gripping Elizabeth Holmes story recapped in new 'Dropout' special: 20/20 Preview

For a new 20/20 special, ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis reported on the latest chapter in the saga of Elizabeth Holmes and her blood-testing company Theranos, once valued at $9 billion.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live