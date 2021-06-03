Transcript for Heather Elvis and Sidney Moorer break up, friends say his wife threatened her: Part 3

However, they do know that she was having an affair with a married man who also worked at the tilted kilt by the name of Sidney Moorer. Being right has never felt so good We learned all about it in just that first little short period of time. Because everybody who wanted to help told us everything, more than we wanted to know really. I'm going to do bad things When you're in love, you're in love. When you're 20, you don't always necessarily think through all of those things. Doing bad things to you Sidney Moorer was 37 years old. He had three kids. And he was married to a 40-year old woman named Tammy. She was nearly twice Heather's age. Tammy and Sidney Moorer were married over 15 years. When I got involved in this case, they had a son that was around 15, a daughter that was around 13, and another son that was around 10 or 11. Tammy Moorer was definitely the more domineering part of that couple. She told Sidney where to work, when to work, what to do. If I would classify Sidney as anything in that relationship, it would be utterly submissive. They both had jobs at night. They worked at night. They would sleep during the day. They were homeschooling their children. So literally you could live in Myrtle Beach and never even run across these people. Prior to this affair, Sidney did have another previous affair. I think Tammy, being the domineering person she was, always was suspicious of Sidney, especially after the first affair he got caught having. It wasn't a secret to those that worked at the kilt. We all knew about it. The affair between Sidney Moorer and Heather Elvis was the worst-kept secret in Horry county. By now, Heather's relationship with Sidney had been going on for about three month,s, and there were lots of folks who worked at the tilted kilt who felt that this relationship had just crossed the line. There were definitely people that we worked with at the tilted kilt that did not agree with Sidney and Heather's relationship. One day two of the girls decided to call the tilted kilt and pretend to be Tammy, Sidney's wife. I don't know if they were jealous, if they were upset that she was dating a married man, they decided to make a prank phone call. And said this is Tammy Moorer. I know about you and my husbad. I need you to stop right now. And when Heather got that phone call she, totally freaked out. After that prank call, coworkers say that they didn't see Sidney coming around to Heather anymore. By the end of October, 2013, Sidney and Heather's relationship completely unraveled when Tammy found out for real this time about their affair. And it's at this point that Tammy confronted Heather. Heather received a phone call and it was Tammy on the other end and she said, I know you're with my husband essentially, like I know you've been sleeping with my husband. Sidney got on the phone and said, you were just some girl that spread your legs. He pretty much belittled Heather and made it seem like it was nothing and that he just used her for a booty call. Heather was crying because they broke up, and she was very upset about it. After Tammy found out about the affair, she was absolutely livid. She did call Heather a lot, text Heather a lot. Someone's about to get their Beat down. She was posting a lot of disparaging comments on social media, and Heather was legitimately terrified of Tammy. You can tell me who you are right now or I will find out another way. Nobody you Ned to worry about anymore. And what did they say? Do you remember? Oh, she was threatening her. Hey, sweetie, you ready to meet the Mrs.? Basically just letting her know that she was there and she knew. And what did she say? You ready to meet the Mrs.? That doesn't sound that bad. Well, she did mention something about Sidney taking his last breath. Your Is about to take his last breath. Tammy was relentless. She would call her nonstop for hours and hours and hours. She would call off Sidney's phone. The breakup between the two of them was nasty. It didn't go down well. It ended with threats. I'm giving you one last chance the answer before we meet in person. Only one. She was sending pictures of her and Sidney performing sexual acts, videos of the two of them together, I guess kind of to taunt Heather. Heather didn't shy away from responding. I think you're a little obsessed with me. Nah. It was a bore. She, I don't want say pushed Tammy's buttons, but certainly didn't brush it off. Really, so that's why you're still texts me from your cheating husband's phone? Your swank Needs to leave me alone. Were you concerned for Heather and was Heather concerned after those text messages came in? Heather was definitely freaked out. I think she was terrified of her. I mean, her demeanor completely changed over the next few weeks. Like, she was very paranoid. Heather was genuinely scared. Like, she didn't want to ever see Tammy. In September of 2013, Heather wrote on her Twitter page, once upon a time, an angel and a devil fell in love and it did not end well. She was probably referring to her and Sidney. Heather just kept saying, leave me alone. Leave me alone. I don't want anything to do with this. And the calls did stop. Finally, they did stop. Once Tammy finds out about this affair, the moorers take a road trip all the way out to California, but this is after purchasing a brand-new black F-150. It was a three-week trip, so it was a lot of time together. They drove all the way to California and drove back. According to the moorers, the purpose of the trip was to reconcile their marriage. Heather was heartbroken. It took a few weeks for Heather to kind of come back around, to become that bubbly-type person. Heather started coming back to her normal self, always joking, always laughing, giggling, pulling pranks on people, the Heather that we have always known and loved before October. By the beginning of December there was no communication between Heather and the moorers. Heather was really looking forward to her future after putting everything to rest with Sidney. By all accounts, Heather had moved on. She was dating again. In fact, on the night she disappeared, she was out on a date with someone new. But now Heather was gone and gone without a trace. The police went to the tilted kilt, and that's where they were tipped off about Heather's affair with Sidney Moorer. So the police immediately go to Sidney's house. They talk with him December 20th, early morning. I'd say 2:00 am. When's the last time you heard from Heather? Um, either last night or the night before. I can't remember. What's the relationship with her? There is no relationship. Was there a previous relationship? There was. I broke it off. He was trying to give the police this idea of, look, I'm over her. I haven't reached out to her. I don't know where she is. I've had zero contact with her. At any point did you go down around peachtree landing area? No. So there is nothing that's going to show up? Nope. Is there anything you want to say if she happens to be watching right now? Heather, if you're watching this, if you can see it, if you can hear it, we miss you. We want you home. Tell me where you're at. I'll come. It doesn't -- it doesn't matter where, doesn't matter when, just tell us where you're at.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.