-
Now Playing: Ohio crime spree leaves at least 3 dead, 1 injured
-
Now Playing: What Heather Robinson hopes to discover about her birth mom
-
Now Playing: Life after 'Siegfried and Roy' and how the show impacted future generations: Part 11
-
Now Playing: After 'Siegfried and Roy,' attitudes change about white tiger breeding: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Siegfried and Roy say 'goodbye' on their own terms with final show: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Siegfried and Roy by each other's sides as they recover from tiger incident: Part 8
-
Now Playing: 'Siegfried and Roy's' Roy Horn is saved following tiger incident: Part 7
-
Now Playing: 'Siegfried and Roy' tiger grabs Roy Horn by the neck as staff try to help: Part 6
-
Now Playing: 'Siegfried and Roy' tiger becomes confused onstage, Roy Horn falls: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Performing 'Siegfried and Roy' takes its toll on the performers, animals: Part 4
-
Now Playing: 'Siegfried and Roy's' Roy Horn talks living, training with tigers, lions: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Siegfried and Roy dazzle Las Vegas, ink major show deal: Part 2
-
Now Playing: How Siegfried and Roy get their start: Part 1
-
Now Playing: 'Sole Survivor' - The 2-Hour 20/20 Event airs Friday night at 9|8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Siegfried and Roy greet fans at their Las Vegas ‘Secret Garden’
-
Now Playing: Entertainer Roy Horn returns to the stage for the first time after tragic accident
-
Now Playing: Eyewitnesses recall tiger incident that ended ‘Siegfried & Roy’ Vegas show
-
Now Playing: Siegfried Fischbacher on whether he misses performing on the Vegas stage
-
Now Playing: How Siegfried & Roy’s show at The Mirage revolutionized Las Vegas entertainment
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Mandy Stavik murder arrested 28 years later: Part 9