Heather Robinson on learning her biological mother was killed

More
“Everything that I had fantasized and created about Lisa was completely taken away,” Heather Robinson said of learning her mom Lisa Stasi was killed in 1985, and had not put Heather up for adoption.
0:35 | 10/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heather Robinson on learning her biological mother was killed
So the moment that you were told you are adopted. You immediately felt like you wanted to find your real mom now. And adoptive parents have that they would help you find her fame and explain to me Nancy and named me Tiffany so they had given other Tiffany. Ads in honor of her did you take any solace in realizing that your mom hackles is a lot. That you had been taken from her against her will. It made it works everything I had fantasized and created about lease. Was completely taken away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"“Everything that I had fantasized and created about Lisa was completely taken away,” Heather Robinson said of learning her mom Lisa Stasi was killed in 1985, and had not put Heather up for adoption.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"65985480","title":"Heather Robinson on learning her biological mother was killed","url":"/2020/video/heather-robinson-learning-biological-mother-killed-65985480"}