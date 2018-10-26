Housekeeper remembers family, friend killed in DC mansion murders: 'It's very hard'

More
"Sometimes people don't realize how hard it is when you care for a person," Nelitza Gutierrez, who was a housekeeper for the Savopoulos family, told "20/20."
1:05 | 10/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Housekeeper remembers family, friend killed in DC mansion murders: 'It's very hard'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58776632,"title":"Housekeeper remembers family, friend killed in DC mansion murders: 'It's very hard'","duration":"1:05","description":"\"Sometimes people don't realize how hard it is when you care for a person,\" Nelitza Gutierrez, who was a housekeeper for the Savopoulos family, told \"20/20.\"","url":"/2020/video/housekeeper-remembers-family-friend-killed-dc-mansion-murders-58776632","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.