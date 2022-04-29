Inside the pursuit to capture fugitives Casey White and Vicky White

On April 29, 2022, Casey White escaped an Alabama jail with the assistance of Vicky White, a longtime corrections officer at the facility.

October 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live