Transcript for Jacob Underwood on how Lou Pearlman controlled O-Town: 'It makes working impossible'

One of the ways Lou Pearlman was able to control our band he did on our name she trademarked Motown early on he promised to support. We get a big tour and then the data to or support no money comes. So playing with our money not able to get sponsorship because we have to get his clearance for the name and it just became a headache from day one. He didn't have a big piece of the contract that he had this one thing. Ownership of our name that he would hold over us and make life very difficult when you can't put out. Your own name he would don't identify you as the guys from Motown hits you know it to makes working impossible it.

