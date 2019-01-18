Transcript for Jim and Tammy Bakker: The unforgettable televangelists

There's this other and so real just give me that's it what you see. This what you did how you do on a little bit. They. Put us up and Chan bulk and careless and time since Harry I just so much interest in teeny thing. Whom it. Her speaking voice was higher. Personal reasons like Anna Reeves Ryan. Angst and even then doesn't it. He didn't pastors. And people pretty cheap route the last she wrote and performed recorded cell. The woman parents she's not dinner.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.