John Bobbitt describes moment he learned police had found his missing penis

More
'It was the happiest day of my life,' John Bobbitt said, recalling to '20/20' he was 'excited' to learn police had found his missing penis after the brutal knife assault.
0:49 | 12/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Bobbitt describes moment he learned police had found his missing penis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60055707,"title":"John Bobbitt describes moment he learned police had found his missing penis","duration":"0:49","description":"'It was the happiest day of my life,' John Bobbitt said, recalling to '20/20' he was 'excited' to learn police had found his missing penis after the brutal knife assault.","url":"/2020/video/john-bobbitt-describes-moment-learned-police-found-missing-60055707","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.