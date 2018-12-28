-
Now Playing: 'It was a nightmare': The first thing John Bobbitt did after knife assault
-
Now Playing: 'The Bobbitts: Love Hurts' - the 2-hour 20/20 event - Tomorrow at 9/8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: John Bobbitt describes moment he learned police had found his missing penis
-
Now Playing: JFK Jr.'s death impacts America: 'We lost that dream, we lost that legacy'
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video shows fatal crash involving 14-year-old driver
-
Now Playing: Keeping John F. Kennedy Jr.'s wedding 'a total secret'
-
Now Playing: Blood pressure drug recalled
-
Now Playing: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76
-
Now Playing: Purdue student loses battle with cancer
-
Now Playing: Teenage prank causes deadly collision in Houston
-
Now Playing: Toddler slips between bars at Florida zoo
-
Now Playing: Reports claim lion was still 'running around the enclosure' when authorities arrived
-
Now Playing: Major burglary arrested in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors allege missing Colorado mother's fiancee plotted her death for months
-
Now Playing: Manhunt still underway for Houston shooter
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown enters Day 12
-
Now Playing: 3 dead, including 2-year-old, after car plunges into frigid river during police chase
-
Now Playing: Tourists turned away from Smithsonian during shutdown
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with congressional leaders on funding deal
-
Now Playing: Political power players