Jurors reveal what led to guilty verdict in Larry Rudolph’s trial

In August 2022, a jury found Larry Rudolph guilty of fatally shooting his wife on an African safari. He was also found guilty of mail fraud. Three jurors spoke about key moments from the trial.

