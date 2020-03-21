Killer tied to 4 Bear Brook murders identified as Terry Rasmussen: Part 7

More
When Rasmussen’s DNA was compared to the Bear Brook victims, he was found to be the father of the unidentified “middle” child. Genetic genealogy led investigators to Rasmussen’s true identity.
6:01 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Killer tied to 4 Bear Brook murders identified as Terry Rasmussen: Part 7

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:01","description":"When Rasmussen’s DNA was compared to the Bear Brook victims, he was found to be the father of the unidentified “middle” child. Genetic genealogy led investigators to Rasmussen’s true identity.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"69722714","title":"Killer tied to 4 Bear Brook murders identified as Terry Rasmussen: Part 7","url":"/2020/video/killer-tied-bear-brook-murders-identified-terry-rasmussen-69722714"}