Transcript for Kristin Chenoweth on developing Tammy Faye Bakker story for Broadway

Cranes are compelled to tell the story as Cheney and make her. On Broadway heads. I think she's a rich interesting character and I take care care that's exactly right I mean we're talking about a woman he and really meant by her Fanny. And and that's and businessman Mary's crumbled. Here each time in our culture apple does things to learn from her as a person I think myself. I can Patricia me. Where it's amber -- when her so now. Just think it's important to town.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.