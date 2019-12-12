Lance Bass on Lou Pearlman’s death: 'I was so confused on exactly how to feel'

"All these emotions were flying around," Bass told "20/20" about his former manager's death. "You loved him, you hated him. There's so many things that come out."
0:49 | 12/12/19

Video Transcript
Lance Bass on Lou Pearlman's death: 'I was so confused on exactly how to feel'
When I heard that Lou Pearlman had passed away. I was so confused on exactly how to feel like how could you dire right now when might we don't have this closure. You need to apologize like there's so many people that are waiting for you to realize what you did. And it pissed me off that. He passed away. All these emotions are just flying around here like I don't know how to feel about this and so Owens this. You feel happy that no one else it's going to be affected by. And didn't feel guilty because you feel that way. About eight players made things that come out moment if I felt like okay. The stories. And all start he.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

