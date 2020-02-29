Leah Freeman case goes cold for years, then a new police chief arrives: Part 4

Police Chief Mark Dannels had evidence re-examined and conducted fresh witness interviews. Then, authorities narrowed in on a suspect, Freeman’s high school boyfriend, Nick McGuffin.
6:57 | 02/29/20

