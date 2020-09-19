Transcript for Lorenzen Wright’s mom speaks to his ex-wife, who was involved in his murder: Part 10

To pay as little as $0, go to Nurtec.com Sherra Wright walked into the Shelby county courtroom this morning. She agreed to a plea deal in the murder case of her ex-husband, Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright. Even after sherra Wright pleads guilty to facilitating their father's murder, her children are said to be standing behind her. I know the kids were at some time -- maybe still are -- in denial of momma's involvement. And you can understand that. The children support sherra because they love her. The children were very aware of the complicated dynamic between sherra and Lorenzen, and so they came into this situation with all the history of what they experienced. So they had unique perspectives on what had occurred between them. What do you think about the fact that they're standing with and supporting their mother? Well, that's their mom. It's probably hard to see her as she truly is. I haven't seen them. I'm just going to love them from afar. You can imagine a mother not just losing her son, but in the manner that it happened and all these years suspecting it was sherra. And it turns out, yeah. After she agreed to the deal, Lorenzen Wright's mother Deborah Marion spoke directly to her former daughter-in-law. Ms. Marion, when you were first in court, you had some things you wanted to say. Yes. Judge coffee gave Deborah the opportunity to address sherra. I will allow you to vocalize or verbalize anything that you want right now, Ms. Marion, because you have the right under our constitution now. I couldn't wait to hear what she was going to say. The room was quiet. It was tense, and it was locked in as Lorenzen Wright's mother looked directly in the eye of sherra Wright. I was thinking about it the whole while as it was going on what I was going to say. But once I got up to that mic, my train of thought just changed. I focused on my grandkids. Ms. Sherra I want to thank you for giving me my grandchildren. That's what I want to thank you for. Instead of anger and outrage, she looks at sherra Wright and gives more of a sense of compassion and family and love. And I want you to unlock them so I can get to them so they can see they grandma. Because Sophia keeps calling, she wants to come make chicken and dumplings. And I didn't expect her to bring up the kids, but I was so glad that she did. But I want you to call them. No, it's okay to talk to grandma. Grandma still loves you. That's all I want is my grandkids. I just hate what happened to my child, but he left nice-looking kids here for his grandma. They want to see me like I want to see them. I'm ready for them to come back to the home with their family. I miss them. Well, I was trying to tell her to get the loop off my grandkids so they can call me like they used to, but I know she got them reeled in. Most of the children were adults. Sherra Wright was not standing in the way of the children having a relationship with Deborah Marion. To see her basically plead to sherra to let the kids be with her, it just -- it touched my heart. Deborah, she played it well. Because no matter what you say in court to that woman, it's not going to bring your son back. Am I able to respond to her? What a moment that is. It appears that sherra is about to say something to Deborah. And everybody is about edge of your seat. Mr. Ganguli do you want your client to say anything at this point, sir? Sherra did want to respond. I advised her not to, because at that point, what difference does it make? No, Mrs. Wright has nothing to say at this time. She had nothing to say to me. She didn't even say, I'm sorry. You could see it on her face. She wasn't sorry. I know what has happened to you and your family and your son can never be undone by anything that these courts do, but I hope it brings you some closure. I hope it allows your family to continue to heal. Again, I thank you for your patience and we will deal with Mr. Turner's case in September, ma'am. Thank you all for being in court today. With no trial for sherra, the city of Memphis still has a lot of unanswered questions. Next up is Billy ray turner's trial. This is the last chance to get some answers.

