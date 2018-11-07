Man discovers biological father was living just 20 minutes away

In a search for his birth mother, Benjamin Tveidt discovers his biological father happens to live 20 minutes from where he learned about their DNA match.
1:08 | 07/11/18

Transcript for Man discovers biological father was living just 20 minutes away
Geologist C Seymour has taken into finds DNA and interviewed into porn national databases. Hoping for a match on his biological mom but what she's found is an idea of someone he wasn't even looking for logged in to. Your maps list. A couple days ago. And I saw this. RB is your father. Billion dollars and actual double take pets action the planets align perfectly. It's a man named Richard Mansfield. It was a pretty credible is he still alive he's still alive. Here's the goodness. Your dad lives twenty minutes from here. He just happens to live down. Did you believe this. Thought I guess for by lightning which told me to find a relative that clothes. It blew my mind I thought I landed on the moon discovered aliens. The heat is very much looking forward to meeting to fly. The app for that. Him back now and I can't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

