Marni Yang’s children reveal early memories with their mother

In their first national network TV interview with “20/20,” Marni Yang’s children share intimate details about growing up with their mother, who is now serving life in prison for Rhoni Reuter's murder.
0:58 | 05/08/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Marni Yang’s children reveal early memories with their mother
My mom had three jobs at one time. She was a real estate agents who is an inspiring fitness morrow. A she worked as a country to leave trends. And there is always try to nurture us. I wanted to provide nice children as much as I possibly because I didn't ever want them to feel. A lack of anything. My brother and I believed playing tackle football. Anomalous lake. Partners hard partial mom. My mother picked up scuba diving as a hobby but yeah. She paid for classes for me to take and I was always fun. She'd chuckled at all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

