Transcript for Should the Menendez case be revisited? Part 11

Even after all these years, I still don't understand why a Lyle and an Erik could have done that. Something happened during the course of their childhood that turned them into murderers. You cannot escape those memories. Those ghosts, they never leave you. They always haunt you. There's a part of me that says I need to get past my childhood. No matter how painful it is. It's just part of the fabric of who I am. I have thought since the trial that if the Menendez brothers were the Menendez sisters they would be free today. We don't want to think, "Oh, boys get raped by their father." So that's why people are so outraged, because they treated like this was impossible, like this was the narrative. That's why people are so angry. That is not okay. I think society has evolved a great deal in the past 27 years. People are aware that these things do happen within families. People of my generation predominantly believe it was an act of self-defense. I think they're seen as the victims of a less enlightened time. It's a moral crusade. It's an attempt to right a wrong. I don't believe they got a fair trial. This case is so deep and complex that they don't deserve to live the rest of their lives in prison. You've seen social media campaigns to get certain people freed from jail that have been successful. I think they've gone through enough and it's time they come home. They envision a future where the brothers are not in jail. And they do see that as within their capacity to somehow effect that. I think this is a positive trend in the sense that we should always be re-examining our systems but I also think it can be a little bit dangerous. When you have somebody that is a convicted criminal that develops a fan base online, sometimes that fan base can be blind to their crimes and the harms that they've caused. So I think that's where the danger comes in. This call and your telephone number will be recorded. Prison is not a relaxed environment. You feel that loss of freedom deeply. I feel like there's still a lot of purpose in life, even in confinement, if you want it. I've pretty much just poured my energies into helping quality of life here, helping people with their rehabilitation goals. Both Erik and Lyle Menendez have become contributing members of their prison community. I'm a more fully formed adult now. It seems unimaginable because it seems so far removed from who I am and who I was. I don't know what helps people survive it better than others. And to a degree I don't feel like I did. I mean, is there that much difference between a kid who

