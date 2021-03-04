Menendez murder trial of 1990s gets reexamined by millions of views on TikTok: Part 1

More
Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 for killing their parents, and have been in prison for 26 years. Recently, young people on TikTok have renewed interest in the case.
11:24 | 04/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Menendez murder trial of 1990s gets reexamined by millions of views on TikTok: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:24","description":"Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 for killing their parents, and have been in prison for 26 years. Recently, young people on TikTok have renewed interest in the case. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"76844582","title":"Menendez murder trial of 1990s gets reexamined by millions of views on TikTok: Part 1","url":"/2020/video/menendez-murder-trial-1990s-reexamined-millions-views-tiktok-76844582"}