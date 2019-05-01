Transcript for The moment John Bobbitt learned his penis was successfully reattached: Part 6

?????? mutilated her husband? He raped her several times over a three-day period. Lorena took a large kitchen knife and cut off her leaping husband's penis. She turns around, marches right back into the bedroom, and just does the deed. I don't know how to say that for network television. She just -- Initially, the story was sort of local news, kind of like a freak occurrence, but it became a sensation, and quickly. She was acting on irresistible impulse. The organ was successfully reattached after a nine-hour operation. John Bobbitt's doctor says his patient could still face life as a sexual cripple. The public couldn't get enough. This was the story that everybody was on. Making headlines this week, manassas, Virginia. There was somebody taking pictures, trying to interview somebody, trying to go by my mom and dad's house. Everybody wanted to talk to John. I'd like to comment but I can't. Everybody wanted to talk to Lorena. It touches every single shakespearean theme. Love, lust, betrayal, conflict, drama, and this had it all, including violence. She alleges that he beat her. And then also raped her. I was trying to fight him. When I said no, I wanted him to respect that. And he didn't. Anyone's initial reaction is this is terrible, but he must have done something, too. As opposed to being open-minded and trying to assess what really went on that night, and in the relationship. I think Lorena Bobbitt came to represent the desperation, the deep anger of women who lived with this kind of violence. I think that she had just taken as much as she could take and I think she just snapped. This surgery clearly is the most interesting and dramatic case I've ever done in my life. We're optimistic that he'll get full return of sexual function. We don't know that. We won't know that for a year. It kind of really blew a lot of people's imaginations away with what could be done. The police found the organ undamaged. They managed to get it on ice and bring it to the hospital, and then hours of surgery ensue and it's reattached. When John woke up, I was able to tell him that we had great success. The organ was found. And he was a whole person again. Reporter: So take me back to that moment that you're at the hospital and you find out that police had actually found your penis in the field? It was the happiest day of my life. It's like, wow. It's likepening Christmas presents on Christmas day when you're a little kid. I was excited. When I drove her to the police, I just said, "What happened?" And she told me about him raping her. And that's what I told the police. There was a lengthy interview when she came to the police. She had said to the detective when asked expressly why did you do it. He always has orgasm and he doesn't wait for me to have orgasm. He's selfish. I don't think it's fair. I pulled back the sheets and I did it. She repeated the same thing the next die. Because he have orgasm and not wait for me. Lesson learned. Of course, the other side could seize on that and say she was just a vindictive spouse and it has nothing to do with this alleged abuse. I was there when detective Wentz interviewed her. I think that was just a statement that sex should be mutual and people should mutually enjoy it. She, 25 years ago, didn't necessarily have full command of the English language. It was a second language to her. That's just a bald-faced lie, as far as I'm concerned. Because I know she had no problem with the English language because I had the opportunity to depose her for hours. Because of the intimacy of this crime, it was confusing. Who was the victim? Who was the perpetrator? It wasn't like it fell off. It was cut off. And if it was cut off, should somebody be held accountable for doing that? And if so, what should the penalty be? I've been a commonwealth attorney in this juisdiction for over 50 years. First I'm going to introduce Paul Ebert the commonwealth attorney for prince William county. I've had a good career. Paul has always had a good reputation. He has been elected over and over again in prince William. He's had some major cases. This case was most televised case I've had, with the exception of the D.C. Sniper. Will be tried by Paul Ebert. I'm known as the snipper and sniper prosecutor. Lorena Bobbitt appeared on the verge of tears this morning as she appeared in court. She was charged with malicious wounding. Do you understand that charge? Yes. That means she not only wounded and severed his penis, but she did it with malice, hatred, revenge. She was looking at probably, 20 years. In my view, she was assaulted by him. She was upset bay what he had done to her. And cut his penis off. Two wrongs don't make a right in this case. Malicious wounding, malice, it's a state of mind crime, right? But what was her state of mind? On thene hand, she did call the police and say, here. Go find the penis. And they did and they reattached it. On the other hand, you're responsible for your actions under law. Look, you can't let her walk away after cutting her husband's penis off. That's not a thing. On the other hand, John didn't seem to be so innocent either. While we were at the hospital we found out that John was going to be charged with marital sexual assault charge. We couldn't believe it. John Bobbitt was indicted earlier this week on charges of marital sexual assault. It seemed clear that there was reason to believe he was a very abusive person. He initially told the police he had never had sex with her that night. And he only changed his story when the detective said, we have got the lab results. We know you had sex with her. And then it went from, no sex, to, you know what? Sometimes when I'm asleep, I have sex. And therefore, I don't remember it. Because I do it in my sleep. Let's analyze that for a little bit. Reporter: You said you plight have had sex in your sleep? Oh, yeah. I've been known to have sex in my sleep or walk in my sleep. There could have been sex near when I was sleeping. Well, John didn't have all He wasn't playing a full deck. How long did you have to stay in the hospital? Three weeks? Yeah. And when did you know that everything was going to be back to Normal, or at least close to Normal? The second week I called my mom and told her I had an erection. And what was your mom's reaction to that? Oh yeah. She didn't wanna hear that. She said, "No, you gotta talk to your dad about that." I put him in the icu after surgery really for two reasons. The-- the main reason is I had to monitor him. But it was a way to keep the media away from him. How quickly did you know that what happened that night was going to be a very big story? I knew it was-- it was-- it was big, 'cause-- you know, they were tryin' to, you know, keep the reporters from coming up to the hospital. They were tryin' to get into the room. Reporter: Did you realize the world was watching? We watched the evening shows. And saw all the jokes going on. Well, well, well, the Lorena Bobbitt trial got under way today in Virginia. And finally, our old buddy, John Bobbitt. You know, poor John Bobbitt.

