Murder victim's sister recalls rushing to crime scene where she was found dead

"I remember my husband saying to me, 'Something is very wrong here,'" Kim Bourgeois said she expected to see her sister Kelley Clayton with paramedics when she arrived to her home.
1:10 | 11/01/18

My phone rang at 1249. Cam can. Kelly's dad so why us. Kelly stacked. And I just remember pacing. And I just couldn't make sense of it and I remember getting close I'm and I remember it was raining. And it was cold. Soon relatives and friends are only limited to the tragedy. I get outdoors very. On the road and I don't see me it's pitch black and venture. You know planes over a pound style black vote another town and it's lit up. Just. Large fairly common that you're there come campus problem I just remember hearing cameras grove road. I remember who ran into an ambulance expecting to find Sam working I'm my sister. Unlike my sister and our wish my sister Evers my sister and and I remember my husband saying tell me something just. Theory wrong hearing him.

