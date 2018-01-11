Transcript for Murder victim's sister recalls rushing to crime scene where she was found dead

My phone rang at 1249. Cam can. Kelly's dad so why us. Kelly stacked. And I just remember pacing. And I just couldn't make sense of it and I remember getting close I'm and I remember it was raining. And it was cold. Soon relatives and friends are only limited to the tragedy. I get outdoors very. On the road and I don't see me it's pitch black and venture. You know planes over a pound style black vote another town and it's lit up. Just. Large fairly common that you're there come campus problem I just remember hearing cameras grove road. I remember who ran into an ambulance expecting to find Sam working I'm my sister. Unlike my sister and our wish my sister Evers my sister and and I remember my husband saying tell me something just. Theory wrong hearing him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.