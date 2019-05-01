Transcript for The night Lorena Bobbitt sliced off her husband John's penis: Part 4

What's in your wallet? The day before the attack, she went to the police. She went to the police and she said, I want a protective order against my husband. And they said, okay, well, sit down, this is gonna take a little while. We're gonna process it, we're gonna get this thing done. We want to protect you. And she was not able to wait. He told me that it would be ready three hours later. And I said, um, I didn't really want to wait three hours. I have things to do. John had already said, I think the week prior, said, look, this is not working out. And so I'm going to get a divorce. That hurt her. It hit her like a ton of bricks. She was crying and she was begging. She said she didn't believe in divorce. But I said, it's pointless. I mean, what's the point of staying married? You're not happy. I'm not happy. I think at that point in time was when Lorena really realized that her American dream was about to end. And I think that that kinda set Lorena off. There was some discussion about who would take over the apartment. He said he would bring his friend down who would live with him. And she was to move out. The day before the incident takes place, a friend of John's, Robert Johnston from Buffalo, comes and stays with the couple. Me and Robbie I said, well, since, you know, you're here, let's go out and have some fun. ?????? let's go hang out and I'll show you around, you know, D.C. We went out and had drinks. We hang out and meet people and talk and have a good time. And then late in the morning we head home. When he returned, I was asleep. And he wake me up because he, um, slammed the door. The last thing she did that night, she had some literature on rape that she had read that night and put it on the nightstand and gone to sleep. And he comes in, loaded to the gills with alcohol. And he decides to crawl in bed, help himself -- because, you know, that's my wife. Reporter: Was she asleep? Did you see her at all when you got in? She was in bed. Laying there. And I folded my clothed up and went to bed? Reporter: Did you speak at all to Lorena before you went to sleep? There was some petting going on. But no sex? No, no sex. I remember her trying to, you know, play with me. You know. But I was sleeping. I was exhausted. And I couldn't -- I couldn't respond to her advances either sexually or verbally. He just went to bed. When did you know that he was awake? He jump on top of me and he start to grabbing my arms really tight, like before he always do. And, um, so I said -- I don't want to have sex. And I was trying to push him, but I couldn't. He forced me to. And I heard my underwear was ripping off. And I was just figing it. It feels like I was fighting everything. So you say she was trying to have sex with you, and you were too tired? Right. That's a pretty big swing from her saying you forcibly tore off her underwear and raped her. Yeah. Everything was done in my sleep. The sexual advances, the talking all in a deep sleep. But you say you didn't rape her -- Never raped anybody in my life. Sit possible that you were trying to have sex with her and she didn't want to have sex? No idea what happened. Didn't know what transpired there. He assaults her and she's just laying there thinking, not again. And she went into the kitchen to get a glass a water. And she saw the knife. It was so many things coming into my mind. I don't know how to describe. Things like, from the very first day he hit me. Things about the abortion. So many things where he was torturing me, when he was beating me up. When he has forced sex with me, everything, it just came so fast. This guy comes in, invades her space. Invades her body. And does it again. And she said, I'm gonna do something to him right now where he'll never do that to me again. I pick up the knife and I -- went back to the bedroom. I -- I took the sheets off. And -- I cut him. Did he scream out? Did he say anything? Did he reach for the knife? Do you remember? No, no, everything just went fast. He described it as the silent scream. He didn't say anything. When I sprung up and I was bleeding, I was applying pressure, then immediately I thought it was something out of a horror movie. Reporter: It was a nightmare. But it was real. Turned into reality. Horrified. Terrified. I was gonna die. That was it. Gonna die. She flees the apartment. In her left hand, she has the penis. In her right hand, she has the knife. And drives off into the night. You were still holding his severed penis in your car?

