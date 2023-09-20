‘Taken in the Night’ | All-New 20/20 at Friday 9/8c on ABC

The bold kidnapping of a young girl & the twist in the case that changed everything. Follow the clues & new information in this all-new true crime 20/20 event airing Friday at 9/8c on ABC.

September 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live