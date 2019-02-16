Transcript for Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy is executed at Florida State Prison: Part 11

There was a fear. There was real fear in Ted Bundy, and a knowledge that he was gonna die. The white smoke was a sign that Florida's electric chair was powered-up. Prison officials say the execution is on schedule. They walked him over and sat him down in the chair. Then they dropped the hood over him. And you could tell that the switch had been thrown by Bundy's fists clenching. I thought to myself, I wonder how many throats those fingers have tightened around. I can tell you that Theodore Bundy was executed at 7:16 this morning in the electric chair in Florida state prison. At 7:16 this morning Bundy was indeed executed. The hearse with his remains went by this street. I remember sitting on the sofa with my fiance and crying and feeling that Lisa and Margaret are finally at peace. It's been 30 years since Ted Bundy was executed, but we collectively still have this fascination about him. An anniversary like that always provides an opportunity to kind of look back and see what the legacy of somebody was. Zac Efron plays Ted Bundy. In many ways, we are taking his kind of teen heartthrob image, and turning that on its head. We're understanding why women were so attracted to this charismatic killer through zac's performance. At the center of the Ted Bundy story is the idea that you could have sat next to him, that you could have been in a relationship with him, and yet, had no idea of what he was up to. There was the outside Bundy and then there was the inside Bundy. That's a whole different world right behind his eyes. I think the continuing fascination with Mr. Bundy results from a myth that he is this charming, intelligent individual and that somehow that charm and intelligence was involved in the murder of these women, when in fact, he didn't charm these women that he killed. He attacked them. He tricked them. He bashed them in their head and he killed them. Being a rare survivor of Ted Bundy, it makes me feel like I have to represent those women who did not survive. And I hope that I always can do that, because I don't want them forgotten. I feel absolutely no animosity towards any other person I ever sent to death row. I still hate Ted Bundy and I will hate him until the day I

