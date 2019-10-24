What Payton Leutner said in hospital one week after ‘Slender Man’ stabbing attack

Waukesha Detective Shelly Fisher interviewed Payton Leutner at the hospital a week after her friends attacked her in the woods with a knife.
In less than a week after the attack I was asked to go to the hospital in occupation. She was very very quiet and we had to turn up the sound and recording equipment really high just to get hurt people ace. It took a lot of time throughout the interview chief. Same margins name warned that Morgan had even stabbed her. I asked Pete how it's stocks and she simply said that working just stopped and stared at her. That bullets hurt and you need suggests for awhile just staring at her with. Like displaying stared.

