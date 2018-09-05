Pilots who safely landed Southwest flight remember moment they knew there was trouble

More
Tammie Jo Shults and Darren Ellisor piloted the flight that made an emergency landing on April 17. "My first thoughts were actually, 'Oh, here we go,'" Shults told ABC News' "20/20."
1:03 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilots who safely landed Southwest flight remember moment they knew there was trouble

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55047022,"title":"Pilots who safely landed Southwest flight remember moment they knew there was trouble","duration":"1:03","description":"Tammie Jo Shults and Darren Ellisor piloted the flight that made an emergency landing on April 17. \"My first thoughts were actually, 'Oh, here we go,'\" Shults told ABC News' \"20/20.\"","url":"/2020/video/pilots-safely-landed-southwest-flight-remember-moment-knew-55047022","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.