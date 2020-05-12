Transcript for Police develop a ruse to get Liz Golyar to admit to killing Cari Farver: Part 9

the investigators were on her tail, and they wanted to keep it that way. Liz always believed that she was smarter than the police. She thought she could outfox them. Unfortunately for her, she ran into doty and Avis, and they set a clever trap. Detective doty enlists Liz to help him get Amy to confess to Cari's murder. Of course, the police know that Amy has nothing to do with Cari's murder and that she's not involved in this in any way. The role I tried to play was that I wanted to solve Cari's homicide, and I believed Amy was responsible. So we told Liz, if you get any type of messages from Amy, anything about what happened to Cari, to let us know. It took only a few days for Liz to play right into their hands. We started receiving messages that she said were from Amy where Amy confesses to shooting Liz at big lake park. The email said, I shot you, Liz, to make sure Dave stayed away from you. I got rid of the gun. But what detective doty really needs are the details about the final moments of Cari Farver's life. And he explains this in a phone call to Liz. See if you could kind of push her for some more info on the Cari thing, what she did to Cari and so forth like that. That would help our immensely if it was more specific. So you guys want me to try and email her back? I'm leaving that in your court, Liz. I mean, if that's something you would feel okay doing, uh, that'd be really helpful for us. Just a few days later, Liz forwards a new email. This one she also says is from Amy, and it's got details about Cari's murder. When I met crazy Cari, she would not stop talking about Dave and him being her husband. She tried to attack me, but I attacked her with a knife. I stabbed her three to four times in chest and stomach area. And then took her out and burned her. I stuffed her body in a garbage can with crap. The details were bone-chilling because they were graphic. At this point, detectives doty and Avis pushed Liz almost to the breaking point and use her obsession over Dave Kroupa against her. Liz golyar's worst nightmare was Dave Kroupa getting back together with Amy flora and potentially reestablishing their relationship, so we decided that maybe we could nudge Dave Kroupa into moving in with Amy. Shortly after that happens, I get a call from Liz. She's bawling on the phone, and she's so upset that Amy isn't in prison yet. Looks like the only person that benefited was her. So she gets to shoot somebody, and then she gets to kill another person. And then she gets to move in with Dave, and she gets to be free. And you guys aren't arresting her. Liz presses doty on why the Amy confession email isn't enough evidence to have her arrested. It's very graphic on what she did to her, and she's still not arrested. I'm trying to build a case. It's very difficult. I would tell Liz, hey, we need more information, things that only the killer would know. Within days, more Amy confessions appeared. She writes, I really did kill Cari, and I did do it in her own car. These emails gave us Cari's vehicle as a crime scene. So what we wanted to do was go back and look at that vehicle to determine if that crime happenedere. This is the third time this car has been searched, but this time, the police actually know what they're looking for. We opened up this door. Er pulled out the passenger seat and pulled the fabric off the passenger seat. Then we found a big red stain right in the bottom of the seat. It was a positive test for human blood. Felt like we had located the murder scene finally. Tangible evidence, finally, instead of digital evidence. We took the DNA from the blood that we found on the seat, and it was a match for Cari Farver's DNA. It's a huge moment. It changes this from a missing person's investigation, and now it's a homicide investigation. Omaha police are now pulled into the case since that's where the murder likely happened. I'm a cold case detective in the Omaha police department homicide unit. Take the handcuffs off her. Detective Schneider wanted to talk to Liz. She had a warrant for an unpaid traffic citation, so that gave him an excuse to actually go arrest her and bring her in. The reason you are brought down here in handcuffs is because you have an misdemeanor warrant here in Douglas county. Once she's actually in the interview chair, detective Schneider tells her the real subject of their interview, Cari Farver. The reason you are in this chair right now today is because you have a lot of questions that you need to answer for me. Her phone was at house right after she disappeared. I want to ask you how you can explain that to me, please? She's never been to my house. Your fingerprints are inside her vehicle. How would your fingerprints be inside her vehicle? I don't know, because I've never been in her car. You drove her car. No, I didn't! I've never been inside of her car. I've never even been around her car. Ever. Your fingerprints are in there. No, I haven't. I'm not lying. I've never been around her car. I've never even seen it. She definitely was giving me the old evil eye. She was upset, you could tell, by being confronted. For years and years people have been sending emails under Cari's fictitious accounts. The ip addresses show up to whose house? Your house. I haven't had internet at my house. You definitely see a woman who thinks she's smarter than the police. Who doesn't recognize that she's in a mouse trap. Are you going to sit in this chair and be remorseful, or are you going to sit in this chair and be cold-blooded? Because right now, after four years, this -- this family's been looking for answers. Detective Schneider then confronts Liz and tells her he knows that she wrote the so-called Amy confession emails. Why would you create all these emails? I haven't created any emails. All of these have been coming from your house. No, they're not. And I'm not going to be accused of something I didn't do. Liz is the type of person where it could be N the afternoon and you could tell her, "Liz, it's 2:00 in the afternoon," and she would say, "No, it's not. It's midnight." The finger's pointing right at you. Well, then, I'm done talking, and I'm going to have my attorney, because I didn't do anything. Okay. While this interrogation is taking place with detective Schneider, detectives Avis and doty have gotten a search warrant and are conducting a search of Liz's apartment. When we were searching her apartment, we found two things. We found Cari's digital camera and camcorder. That means at some point, Liz went into Cari's house and stole those items from her house has kept them for years after. On Cari's camera, investigators find a video taken just two days before Cari was killed. She had just discovered that her Ford explorer had been vandalized. And it's the last known video of Cari. So, Thursday night, apparently someone here in the whopping metropolis of Macedonia, Iowa, decided max's explorer was not the right color. We're going to go see if we can fix that. Somebody thought they were quite the artist. Investigators now believe it was Liz who vandalized the car. There's some. All over the hood. The police finally had enough evidence to get an arrest warrant. But the strongest evidence against Liz is actually discovered after her arrest. I came to a photo that no one had seen before. It was like the killer wanted to keep a keepsake of what she had done. It was just chilling.

