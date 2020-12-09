Transcript for Public demands justice for Vanessa Guillen: Part 6

An extensive search is now under way by military members as well as police. The 25-year-old private first class was last seen at ft. Hood. After telling family members she was sexually harassed. My sister's a human being! And I want justice. I want answers! Not only is Vanessa's family angry, at this point so the rest of America, and that's when people begin to mobilize. Painting murals. Overnight hundreds marching to Houston's city hall, demanding justice for army soldier Vanessa Guillen. A story like Vanessa's hits close to home. As a Latina, as a journalist, it was heartbreaking. We're not going to stay silent! Vanessa's family never gave up. And then we see people posting messages online with the hashtag "I am Vanessa Guillen." So many people see themselves in Vanessa. The "I am Vanessa Guillen" hashtag empowered military service members to come forward with their own stories of sexual harassment and assault within the military. You see all these stories of what happens to the victims when they report something. A lot of them talk about how they were not believed, how they were criticized. This movement right now can make the positive change that we need. They say no soldier left behind, yet they're leaving my sister behind, because clearly, after two months, they're trying their best to find her. After two months. At that point, everyone knows Vanessa's missing. Investigators have searched. They've been to the Leon river. They've used a number of techniques to try to find Vanessa, with no luck. And then, all of a sudden, some contractors are working near this same area. There was a crew working on a fence. They smelled a horrific odor. They went to investigate, and that's what triggered them calling the local sheriffs out there. Around 11:00 A.M., the bell county sheriff's department received a phone call from a citizen. He knew that there was some searching going on for the missing ft. Hood soldier. This is an area that army investigators, that volunteers, that deputies have searched. We arrived on scene, and he took us to the area. We saw what he was looking at. And we did believe that it was some type of remains. Some type of concrete substance was poured over the remains to try to hide it. But there was a lock of hair that was sticking out that looked human. At that point, I reached out to the Texas rangers who was with ft. Hood C.I.D. On the case and notified them. Texas equusearch gets the call that they wanted us to come back. Some remains had been found. We started digging in the other areas close by where we located the first remains, and we were able to find two more. The remains are found in three separate shallow graves. And those graves are then concealed with cement. It was sophisticated because of the way they hid her so well. She blended in with the environment. Search teams were there days before looking for Vanessa near the Leon river. They had walked over the spots where they're now saying they found her. I was standing on top of her. Many of us were. The Texas rangers were. The military was. The word did get out, and media did start to show up. Remaining have been found. When we got to the scene it was just chaos. Authorities everywhere, reporters everywhere, cameras everywhere. And there was just this feeling of, "Is that Vanessa?" We knew it was her. You know, you kind of always do. But you have to have that confirmation from the medical examiner. When the remains are found, our special agent in charge actually contacts Vanessa's sister. I got a call from Cid on June 30th. They just told me, we did find the partial human remains. And this time they didn't tell me it's not her, so, of course, I started thinking the worst. I, you know -- I get choked up now. I remember that day. I remember that day. He did ask me, are you by yourself? Are you in a private area? And I said, you know, whatever you have to say, you can tell me. I said, Vanessa's been found. There was a lot of silence after that one. A lot of silence. I just couldn't believe it. And the way that he knew that it was Vanessa was because he described her hair to me. And I just dropped my phone, and it was just like everything came to an end. On the same night those human remains are found out by the Leon river, investigators go back to army specialist Aaron Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar. But now they're armed with this new information. And according to them, at some point, she just breaks. Ses si Aguilar did tell us that specialist Robinson told her he did kill Vanessa. Aguilar tells investigators that she's at work at a gas station on the night that Vanessa disappeared and that Robinson drives to the gas station, picks her up. Then they both go to the Leon river in the dead of night. According to investigators, he tells her that he bludgeoned Vanessa to death on base with a hammer in the arms room. This is a huge break for investigators. After months of searching for answers, they say they now have Aaron Robinson's girlfriend sitting in front of them, telling them what happened. What investigators say happened next, out there on the Leon river, is so terrible it's almost hard to fathom.

