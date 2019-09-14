Transcript for Where the real life ‘Hustlers’ are today: Part 6

Last week, to great fanfare, the movie "Hustlers" premiered at the Toronto film festival. This was a crazy story. And I'm glad we have a moment in time now captured on film. Please help, this is my husband. So in the movie "Hustlers" Constance Wu is playing the character that is inspired by my life. I was close. The character played by Jennifer Lopez is inspired by Samantha barbash, the ringleader. When you're in these worlds that are kind of glamorous but also dangerous, it's a slippery slope. It's easy to kind of go down the wrong path if you let yourself. I'm sure in the movie they're all going to be like superheroes. The truth is, in this story, these women were running a criminal enterprise, period. So were these women victimized by predatory business practices on the parts of these strip clubs? Maybe. Were they victimized by obnoxious men? Yeah, that's pretty bad, too. But it doesn't give you a free pass to go out and break the law. That's the bottom line. I don't think that Samantha or Rosie can ever stop being the kind of person they are, right? They are hustlers. I feel like, yeah, I still have that in me, but I've tried to learn to flip that and just use it positively. I don't know where they're going to go from here. I have a sense they'll be fine in whatever world they find themselves in. I'm getting my associate's currently in criminal psychology. Rosie has seized on the opportunity of this movie coming out. She's working on a memoir. I'm here to take accountability for my actions and just let everyone know that I learned from it. I was in the wrong industry. If I chose a different crowd, things could have been great for me. They accepted responsibility for their conduct. They took their punishments and they've moved on. What you do does not define who you are. It's what you learn from it. It's what you do after it. It's who you become later on.

