Remembering Tammy Faye Bakker's return to TV

More
Actor Jim J. Bullock recalls a moment in 1996 when he learned then ex-televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker would join him as a co-host for a new talk show, "The Jim J. and Tammy Faye Show."
0:51 | 01/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering Tammy Faye Bakker's return to TV
Boom. When that page came permission Dan Weaver is who I met wit who is our producer said I have my cohost for a Rolodex is going in my head of who it can be. Yeah sets and Tammy thing. Tammy thank you can't I can't say what I think if she's in Athens an asterisk asterisk asterisk Creag. That's what he's. Been. Com yeah now this comes mysterious mission we're couldn't have done today. Uday and Tammy day. Always done she's straight what. Tammy has didn't understand why we couldn't have that fans' ears he's he's going to I understand that I am Biden's sons.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60407438,"title":"Remembering Tammy Faye Bakker's return to TV","duration":"0:51","description":"Actor Jim J. Bullock recalls a moment in 1996 when he learned then ex-televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker would join him as a co-host for a new talk show, \"The Jim J. and Tammy Faye Show.\"","url":"/2020/video/remembering-tammy-faye-bakkers-return-tv-60407438","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.