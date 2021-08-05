Riley Fox’s mother reflects years after killer sentenced to life in prison: Part 11

Scott Eby was sentenced to life in prison for Riley’s death in 2010. At Riley’s grave on her birthday earlier this year, her mother said she likes to “think more about the day she was given to me.”
3:19 | 05/08/21

