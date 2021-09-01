Transcript for Rodney Alcala appears on ‘The Dating Game’ and wins amid killing spree: Part 6

Please welcome Rodney Alcala. Bachelor number 1. Yes? What's your best time? Nighttime's when it really gets good. In retrospect it's got to be one of the creepiest moments on He says, I always get my girl. The so-called dating game killer is one out of the country's most notorious criminals. They toll us that they had found robin. I was devastated. There's nothing that hurts like that. Nothing. Her plan was to shoot Alcala. She wanted to avenge her daughter. He was a sadistic killer who deserved death. Model prisoner, they said. He was out on the streets again. The pattern of catch and release that would continue for more than a decade. You can hide All these pictures that the police had from a serial killer. His victims are still out there. I will find you I'll come and find you So, by 1978, the body count is piling up. Rodney Alcala has murdered at least five women on two coasts and almost murdered a little girl, and he's just about to make his primetime debut. In the '70s, I was the executive producer, and Ellen was the contestant coordinator the show that Rodney Alcala appeared on aired in September 1978. "The dating game" appearance is just a bizarre part about this case, and I think that what it reflects is the narcissism and the ego and the arrogance of a serial killer. So, he actually tries out for chuck Barris productions and becomes a bachelor for "The dating game." He was very striking. I don't know, there was a boldness about him and he had the long black hair. He was just a striking-looking person. In terms of putting him on as a contestant, I think on the form I wrote N.W,, which was my symbol for no way -- no darn way is this guy going to be on the show, because I noticed that he had a very strange personality. I was like, are you kidding? He's so attractive. Everyone's going to love him. The women are going to love him. I said, all right, we'll put him on a show, but we've got surround him with two guys that have personalities and are respectable and decent and fun. My name is Jed mills. When I got the job on "The dating game," they said you're going to be bachelor number 2, so you'll be sitting in the center. Bachelor number one, he was a little creepy. I noticed that right away. In the green room, he jumps in and says, I always get my girl. Number one, would you say hello to Cheryl, please? We're gonna have a great time together, Cheryl. Immediately did not like this guy. And here we go. Bachelor number 1. Yes. What's your best time? One of our edicts was to make the show much sexier and much more provocative than the show in the '60s. Everything was sexy in the '70s. So, we pushed the envelope. The best time is at night. Nighttime's when it really gets good. The sexual innuendo intrigued the audience. They loved it, and they starting clapping. Yeah, they loved this guy. Oddly enough, 42 years later, I still remember Cheryl Bradshaw. She did voices. She says, suppose I was auditioning you for a private class, and you're a dirty old man. Take it. You're a dirty old man. Take it! Come on! Over here. In retrospect, it's got to be one of the creepiest moment in TV. The audience is beside themselves. They love this. Cheryl Bradshaw asked about what kind of food would I be if she was going to serve him for dinner? I'm called "The banana," and I look really good. Uh, can you be a little more descriptive? Peel me. In retrospect, it sounds horrible, but at the time, we were looking for raunchy, sexy answers, and that was one. Taken in context now, like, oh, my god. Rodney's motives for going on "The dating game" are, in my opinion, part of his personality disorder. He wants a lot of attention. And he believes he should have it. He's quite bright. And he wants the world to know who he is. When it became time for the bachelorette to choose number one, number two, or number three, she said -- Well, I like bananas, so I'll take one. Number one! Bachelor number one. All right! This is your date, Rodney Alcala. Rodney, come on and say hello. She seemed very excited about seeing him, and when he came around, I would say it was a pretty lukewarm togetherness. She called the office the next day and spoke to Ellen. She said, Ellen, I can't go out with this guy. There's weird vibes that are coming off of him. He's very strange. I am not comfortable. Is that going to be a problem? And of course I said no. I would be very interested in knowing what happened in the days after when the person who chose him would not date him. Jill Parenteau was a 21-year-old college student and data entry worker. She lived in an apartment by herself. On June 13th, she went to a dodger game and came ohm and was never heard from again. The next day she never showed up at work. When law enforcement entered her home, she was found in her bedroom. Her body was lying next to the bed, very similar to Charlotte lamb's, where she was laid on her back fully naked. She had a pillow up behind her back that propped her breasts up. So, this is, again, another avoidable set of killings by this guy that should have stayed in prison. But he didn't even break stride on the continued crimes that he kept committing. My mom's plan was to shoot Alcala. In those days, they didn't have metal detectors. Or they didn't use them, so she got into the courtroom. She really didn't care about anything else at that point. She wanted to avenge her daughter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.