Stacey Stites was murdered in Bastrop, Texas. "She was buried with that wedding ring and she's buried in her wedding dress," Stites' mom Carol Stites said.

Stacey Stites’ mom recalls her daughter’s last words the final time she saw her

Carol Stites saw her daughter with her fiancé laughing and joking as they walked into the apartment they shared. “The last words out of her mouth were mom, ‘I love you,’” she said.