Transcript for Rodney Reed is sentenced to death in Stacey Stites case: Part 7

Freein' Freein' all the Smalls The trial really seemed like the prosecution's show. They had their DNA evidence. They brought out their specialists. The linchpin of the whole case for them was they had Rodney reed's DNA inside Stacey Stites. The big weakness in the defense's case was after they told the jury they were going to show evidence of this affair, they weren't able to produce witnesses to testify about it. When the prosecution came over to the jury and said, the secret affair between Rodney reed and Stacey Stites was so secret that Stacey didn't even know it existed -- I think that really sold the jury. After less than a day of deliberating, all 12 of the jurors came back unanimously and decided that Rodney reed was guilty of the capital murder of Stacey Stites. It was not an easy decision, it was very hard. It was a lot of pressure. We considered all the facts and I believe that justice was done. With 12 white jurors, this is something that you expect. Just like I said before, I had built myself up already for this verdict that they were going to give. Since the jurors had found Rodney reed guilty, now they have to determine what his punishment is for the crime of capital murder. And there's essentially a second trial. The second trial is to determine whether or not he has to be sececed to death or spend his life in prison. During the pun phase, the prosecution can bring up anything about your background, prior bad acts, accusations, things that haven't even been proved in court, to try to convince the jury that you deserve death. The lawyers for the state bring in a string of unadjudicated rape allegations that they say Rodney committed but Ver charged with until after he is on trial for Stacey's murder. But the defense said they didn't have time to investigate the claims of any of these witnesses. Among the witnesses who testified was Vivian Harbottle, who was raped six months before Stacey's murder in October of 1995 along the railroad tracks in the area. It was dark and I'd been drinking, and when the police wanted to show me a lineup, I said no because I couldn't identify this person, and I didn't want to pick the wrong person. I think it was, like, six months to a year until called me in to say that they had matched the DNA to Rodney reed. I had no idea who Rodney reed was. One of the other witnesses at the punishment phase was a young woman by the name of Angela Hamby. 12-year-old girl that lived in bastrop. Sometime in '89 -- in the first week of September '89, she was raped. That case went unsolved for years until the advancement of DNA, and the DNA that was collected from Angela Hamby was cross-referenced with Rodney reed's DNA and it was a match. You also have the Linda Schlueter case where the states decided that all these additional cases were committed by Rodney to bolster the notion that he had murdered and raped Stites. When you have witness after witness after witness coming and saying, the man who's seated next to you did these terrible things. It's taking a huge toll out of your client who's told you that, no, he did not do that. Convicted murderer Rodney reed is on death row in Huntsville. A judge formally sentenced him today for the murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. It's devastating news for one family. They got a capital murder out of the deal, and that's what they wanted. News of justice and relief I'm really glad that justice was served and that the system really does work. When he was sentenced to death, Debra, did you have any doubt about whether this was the right person? We haven't had any doubt at all. No, we we know for sure that, 100% positive, that Rodney reed murdered my sister. I knew my son had been railroaded. For someone to put them to death for something that they know that they did not do. Once a defendant is sentenced to death in a capital murder case, the state will pay for all of his appeals, up to his exoneration or execution. If you look at the entire universe of what has come up as evidence since Rodney has been convicted, you get a very disturbing picture. While reed is appealing his death sentence, some startling claims emerge from a Texas ranger's investigation into Stacey Stites' former fiance, officer Jimmy Fennell. I just got raped by a cop. Okay, I need to you calm

