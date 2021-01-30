Transcript for Scott Falater's son visits him in prison, thinks about his mom 'every day': Part 11

Start her up, Mike. Go run, run, run. I just wondered how the kids were doing. I'm hoping for the best for them, you know? The first time you spoke to your father after your mother died, do you remember what he said to you? He said that he was proud of us and that he loved us. My father was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, which my understanding is that he will -- he will die in prison. When we started revisiting the Scott falater case, we first contacted the falater children. Megan falater chose not to take part in this program. Michael is now an attorney in Las Vegas, and he has a family of his own. In the 20-plus years since I've lost my mom, I think about her every day. I think about what she could be doing with my kids now, what life could have been like and things that I've missed out on. After all these years I'd really want to say to those kids, good job. For everything you've pleasured in life. Way to go. Hi, sweetheart. Hey, dad. How are you? Pretty good. "20/20" was there back in 1999 when the falater kids visited their father in jail. And now, two decades later, "20/20" is there again. This time, it's Michael visiting with his father in prison. Hey, Mike. Hey. How are you, dad? He's still my dad, and I hope to always have that relationship with him, whether he's in prison or -- or he's out. You know what I miss was when we would go out on Christmas eve and buy stuff for mom. Remember that? Yeah. Yeah, I miss that stuff. Being out -- just being with you guys. He teaches parenting classes. He's worked with a local community college to bring in vocational training for other inmates so they can learn job skills. One footnote about the man who fought so hard to send Scott falater to prison, former maricopa county prosecutor Juan Martinez. He went on to win in convictions in other high profile murder cases, including Jodi Arias. But then came allegations of ethics violations and sexual harassment of female law clerks in his office. Martinez continues to deny those allegations, but in 2020 he consented to being disbarred, voluntarily giving up his license to practice law. All right, I see it says we have five minutes left here. I saw that, too. I love you. I love you, too, dad. I love you. I love you, Mike. Okay. Okay, you take care. You, too. 20 years later, when I think of Scott falater, it is still a complete and total mystery to me as to what the hell happened that night. And maybe that's the appeal of why this case is still being talked about all these years later. I can't give you a definitive answer as to what I think happened in that backyard. I can't tell you for sure whether the man was asleep or not. I think we all have a sense that we are capable of performing, as human beings, acts of great dignity and occasionally acts of -- of great violence. And Scott falater was a figure capable of both. Now, Scott falater's last chance for freedom would be clemency from the governor. His attorney says that's doubtful given Scott's reluctance to admit that he consciously killed his wife. What do you think? A horrible tragedy while sleepwalking or murder? Let us know. I'm Amy robach. I'm David Muir.

