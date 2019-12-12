Sean Van Der Wilt on receiving fake gold record from Lou Pearlman

More
Entertainer Sean Van Der Wilt describes the time Lou Pearlman presented him with “a gold record for a song that was never released,” a ruse he said Pearlman created while performing in Germany.
0:50 | 12/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sean Van Der Wilt on receiving fake gold record from Lou Pearlman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Entertainer Sean Van Der Wilt describes the time Lou Pearlman presented him with “a gold record for a song that was never released,” a ruse he said Pearlman created while performing in Germany.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"67671043","title":"Sean Van Der Wilt on receiving fake gold record from Lou Pearlman","url":"/2020/video/sean-van-der-wilt-receiving-fake-gold-record-67671043"}