Sherri Rasmussen’s family remembers the California woman killed in 1986

“If everything got too serious, she would make everybody laugh,” Connie Rasmussen remembered about her 29-year-old sister.

October 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live