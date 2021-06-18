24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

‘The Stanford Murders’ | 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

Now with one verdict just in, emotional interviews with the family of the convicted murderer. The all-new 20/20 true crime special breaks Friday night at 9|8c on ABC.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live