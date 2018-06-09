Transcript for Surveillance video shows moment kidnapping survivor Abby Hernandez returned home

The drama she thought would never hint finally done it's an desolate road the Renault cars coming either way he needs to get our. So I got out in the end he yelled we give me they have thank you mean they have cracked it took to have enough acutely in the car actually in the story. Just like that just like that was. I remember looking up and laughing just being so happy she thank all of my diet does actually happened. I'm a free person. I never via it would happen in need. I'm free. And I swap. Coleman's. This never before seen footage of happy returning home caught on the family's security camera. And I remember when they came up to my doorstep. I could hear my mom talking on the phone to your employees hoping that gardens in mind. She's Abby. Enemies she ran out this. Chuck. Look at this honor and I and I couldn't believe saying. That was such a beautiful moment. And hilarious the look on her face an ever seen. She looked different. She really didn't. I could see Shaq. And months of stress and police and Camille Little bit but I was so relieved to ski who.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.