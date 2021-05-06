Transcript for Suspect caught in home invasion case akin to Denise Huskins', Aaron Quinn’s: Part 8

As the weeks pass with no breaks in their case, Denise and Aaron find themselves the prime suspects in their own home invasion and abduction. The nightmare, in many ways, is just getting started for Denise and for Aaron. They believe that they're not safe, that whoever is responsible for the burglary and Denise's abduction is still out there. And police certainly are no longer looking for those people. And we're literally picking up the pieces of our life one by one by one, all the while being in a constant state of terror. I was about to get fired from my job. They were looking for, I believe, for any reason to fire me because they didn't want my bad reputation tainting them. It plants a seed in people's minds to doubt us. Everything we worked hard for, it just got wiped away. And I became this vision of everything that people want to I was an object to throw stones at. It was devastating to see both of them. They could not function. Were you concerned that you were going to be arrested and charged? Yeah. I mean, yeah, that was the plan. We were preparing for a defense. But there's about to be a very big break in the case, which will change everythi. On June 5th, 2015, I received a call about a home invasion robbery that just occurred in the city of Dublin. Dublin is a small California town. It's about an hour south of Vallejo. An older couple wakes up during the middle of the night to a bright flashlight shining in their faces. The wife had reported seeing a laser also being pointed at her. It's the exact same thing that happened to Aaron and Denise, only this time, things go awry pretty quickly. When he attempts to tie up the wife, the husband jumps across the bed and tackles the suspect. The wife is able to slip away and go to the bathroom and called 911. County emergency. We have a break-in. They are out there right now. My husband is fighting with them. I just broke loose, and I'm hiding in the bathroom right now. A husband fighting with a subject. Stand by. The husband is fighting in the house. The suspect tries to get away. He, in turn, hits the father up side the head with a maglite style flashlight and exits the house. He run away already. Okay, my husband is bleeding. He had a pretty good head injury, but he fought this man, and essentially chased him out. Well, in the struggle, the kidnapper wound up leaving a cell phone. Law enforcement was able to quickly find out who the owner of this cell phone was. And it comes back to a woman in orangeville, California. When we reached out to her, she had told us that her son, Matthew muller, had lost his phone the day before. They learned some pretty astonishing things. Matthew muller joined the marine Corps for five years, and he actually was discharged honorably as a sergeant. He graduated summa cum Laude from Pomona college out here in California. Had a number of years of military experience, so that set him apart from most of our classmates. Certainly prioritized his studies over his social life. Then went to, of all places, Harvard law school. You don't get into Harvard law without being some combination of smart and hard-working, and he was very clearly both. He went into immigration law. He got married. He had this very successful life that was just getting started. Muller claims that in 2008 he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. And by 2015, his life was kind of falling apart. He'd been disbarred by the California state bar for failing to return $1,200 to a client. He'd been separated from his wife. When we reached out to his mother, she just told us where he was at. That was in their family cabin in south lake tahoe. They had located the suspect of the home invasion. They were going to serve a search warrant. Misty carausu was still a day away from officially being a detective. But when her boss called and asked her if she'd like to go to south lake tahoe for one of their cases for a search, she said, "Sure, I'm there. The house was your typical cabin in the woods. The house looked quiet. It didn't look like there was anybody home. We all lined up tactically and walked up to the front door. We kicked down the door. The place was cluttered. As we make our way across all the debris, we see Matthew muller coming out from one of the bedrooms. And then we ask him, "Do you know why we're here?" He said, "Yes." When I went to take pictures of him, he was just shut down. Didn't want to talk. Just, like, a blank stare. They start doing a search of the house, and misty, from the minute she walked in, she was just getting a very creepy feeling about the place. There were a lot of ski masks. There were a few stun guns. We did recover a number of laptops, cell phones. There was one specific laptop that was stuffed in between the mattress and the box spring of his bed. He was driving a stolen Ford mustang. We opened the trunk, and in the trunk there was a large green bag that had a blow-up doll in it. It was kind of stuffed in there, but it had very rigid wires that allowed it to be erect on its own. It had zip ties, duct tape. There were a number of replica squirt guns. One of them had specifically just your typical pen style laser pointer that was duct taped to it. There were several swim goggles that were duct taped black. One in particular had a blonde hair strand attached to the duct tape. The Dublin home invasion, none of them had blonde hair. She knows something isn't right. She knows that something bad happened to someone. But she doesn't know who. This can't be the first time this person has done this, and she's going to find out what else Matthew muller has done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.