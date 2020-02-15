Transcript for Travis Alexander’s friends say Jodi Arias was ‘scary’ and ‘obsessed’ with him: Part 3

I love him so greatly that my love is bigger then even I can grasp. It fills me and explodes through me. So within months of meeting, Jodi is attached to Travis, beyond belief. They were dating long distance and Jodi was going to a lot of work for this relationship. Jodi desperately wanted not just to be Travis' girlfriend. She wanted to be Travis' fiance and Travis' wife. Travis's friends didn't embrace Jodi the same way Travis did. They saw her a little differently. As they get to know her better, they get more and more creeped out by her behavior. From very, very early on, she was completely obsessed with him. I started seeing things that were just disturbing, you know, her following him to the bathroom and standing outside the door without him knowing, or eavesdropping on his conversations, freaking out if he was out of her sight. She went through his cell phone on multiple occasions. She went through his emails. She went through his Facebook. She went on his email and forwarded every email message to or from a woman to herself. There was this one time where she said that she was getting these messages from some strange man who says that he watches her. Travis came to me and he goes, "Let me read you this email. It's really scary." It was like, "Jodi, you're so beautiful. You're so amazing. Travis doesn't deserve you. Travis lives in Mesa and you live in California, and he's too far away. He can't protect you and I know where you live." And I'm laughing at this point. And Travis is like, "Sky, this is serious. She's very scared." And I said, "Travis, she wrote the email. She wants you to ask her to move to Arizona." I said, "This is fake. Like, she made this up." We finally decided -- like, Chris and I were like, "Okay, this is ridiculous. Like, there's something wrong with her." And so we're, like, "Hey, let's chat." So sky, Travis, and myself were all sitting on my bed. We were just telling him all the things that we were worried about with her. And I said, "She's scary. There's something wrong with her." We started to tell him how we think she's not only not good for him, but she's dangerous. He said, you know, "Gosh, guys, she's so good. Like, you don't know. She's so good." "She's so sweet. She doesn't have anybody else. Like, I really like her." And I said, "Travis, I'm afraid we're gonna find you chopped up in her freezer." And all of a sudden I got this cold feeling over me and I knew she was outside our door. And I mouthed to them and pointed at the door and I said, "She's out there." And Travis was like, no way. And sky was like -- and Travis rips the door open. And she's there. And the look on her face was just -- it was evil. There was a rage in her eyes. So sky and I are very frightened at this point. She might burn down our house, you know, with all of us in it. And I said, "I don't want her at our house anymore." And he said, "I agree." She and I went into the study and I said, "I'm not comfortable with you in my house." I said, "You're obsessed with him Jodi." I'm telling her, your behavior is out of control. And no change in expression until she says to me, "Are you gonna tell him not to date me?" And I said, "I already did." And she starts crying. And that was the last time Jodi Arias was in my home. Travis and Jodi continue seeing each other for another couple months until finally it's over. Travis had begun to see things in Jodi that he just wasn't happy with, the obsession, and everything else. He told her, you know, I don't want to be together with you anymore. This isn't going anywhere. Within weeks of them breaking up, Jodi does the unthinkable to any guy who is trying to break up with a woman. She packs up her stuff and moves to Mesa, Arizona, to be closer to him. That's pretty weird, right? I don't ever want to see you again. And then she moves across the country, and into your town. He was saying things like, you know, you have no reason to be in Mesa. We're not together. We're not going to be together. Why can't you leave me alone? I just remember thinking, that's bananas, that's crazy. With Jodi now living ten minutes away, this breakup isn't going to work. With her so close, he couldn't stay away from her. Travis told friends that Jodi would show up unannounced at his house. That she would sneak in through the garage door because she knew the code. And at one point she even snuck in through the doggy door. And sometimes Travis would be angry and other times he would jump into bed right with her and they would have sex. The drug dealer with the drug for the addict is there, and he just can't get enough, and -- and he can't help himself. It was very much a mutual thing. He would send me these code text messages like, "Zs." Which meant I'm getting sleepy, coast is clear, company's left, day's work is done, come on maybe I should have been more disciplined, but all it took was a text message and I said, "All right. I'll be right there," and I went. Meanwhile, Travis is trying to meet other women through the church. He's really looking to settle down to get married and have a family. At this point Travis has been dating a couple of Mormon girls from the church. But he becomes most infatuated with a girl named Lisa. Jodi wanted to sabotage Travis' relationship with Lisa and scare her off. She made Lisa's life horrible. She would knock on her door and run away, she would knock on the windows. It's believed that Jodi slashed Travis' tires not once, but on two consecutive nights when Travis was at Lisa's house. So at this point, Lisa's scared. And so she asks Travis to stay the night, and Travis slept on the couch, and Lisa slept in her room. And the next morning, Lisa woke up to an email. She received a note with heavy religious language, saying that if you ever lay with this man again, god will punish you. Your heavenly father must be deeply ashamed of the whoredoms you've committed with this insidious man. His friends obviously knew this came from Jodi, but it was anonymous, so there was never any proof of it. When he confronts her, she denies everything. This isn't even love anymore for Jodi. This is a complete obsession. Travis has become Jody's sole focus. It was a fatal attraction, definitely, a fatal attraction here. He makes me sick, and he makes me happy. He makes me sad and miserable, and he makes me feel uplifted and beautiful. The further she sunk in this relationship, the more depressed she grew, and actually had talked about taking her own life. I was honestly contemplating suicide this afternoon. I want nothing more than to end it all. After about eight months, Travis convinces Jodi to move back to California from Mesa. She finally just picked up and went back home to her parents and grandparents. It just became obvious with time that we needed to go apart, we needed to grow apart. I was excited. And Travis was excited, he said, "I'm getting my life back. Like, this is a whole new start, she's gone." This was supposed to be a new beginning for both of them. She goes back to California, but it's definitely not the end of it. You make me so horny. I seriously think about having

